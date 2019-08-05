Aimco Teammates, Leadership Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® to Kick-Off 25th Anniversary Celebration





Denver, CO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimco Chairman and CEO Terry Considine was joined by Aimco senior leaders and team members from across the country to ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® on Tuesday, July 30th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The occasion kicked off the 25th anniversary of the company's initial public offering on the NYSE.



Pictured L to R: Paul Beldin, Patti Fielding, Lynn Stanfield, Leeann Morein, Taran Francis, Robert "Doc" Brownlee, J. Landis Martin, Terry Considine, Miles Cortez, Jashba Mugica, John Bezzant, Betty Liu, Lisa Cohn, Wes Powell, Keith Kimmel



Terry Considine signs the NYSE Guest Book beside NYSE Group Executive Vice Chairman Betty Liu.









Mr. Considine rang the bell with four long-serving teammates - a testament to the company's focus on relationships, respect, and team-driven performance. They were joined on the podium by Aimco's senior management team.

"At one point the thought was that it would be my privilege and honor to ring the bell but the more I thought about it, the more I thought that wasn't quite right," said Terry Considine, at an Aimco Town Hall following the ceremony. "I didn't do all these things, the team did them. The five of us rang the bell as a representation of what Aimco is all about, which is team."

Aimco went public in July 1994 and grew quickly, nearly doubling in size every 18 months for many years. By the early-2000s, Aimco was one of the largest owners and operators of apartment homes in the country, including one of the largest providers of affordable housing. Aimco has won awards for its customer service, amenities, historic preservation, and intentional culture. To mark the 10th anniversary of becoming a publicly traded company, Aimco formed a philanthropic arm - Aimco Cares - to give back to the communities where it does business.

"When I reflect on 25 years, I'm not thinking about financial returns," said Mr. Considine. "I'm thinking about relationships, and the men and women with whom I've spent the last 25 years working."

Aimco has built its business around a relentless focus on the customer and the team. Named for seven consecutive years as a Top Workplace in Colorado, and most recently on the Bay Area list of Top Workplaces, Aimco points to its culture of respect, personal accountability, and collaboration as the foundation for the company's steady success.

Aimco is focused on creating shareholder value through investment in a portfolio of properties diversified by price point and geography, targeted redevelopments, and a safe and flexible balance sheet.

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 128 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

