    Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT


    Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 30, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 543,100 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 22, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.49 per share for a total consideration of €11.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.



    The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 32,026,787 common shares for a total consideration of €693.2 million.

    Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

    This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

    Source: Ahold Delhaize

