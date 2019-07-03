Aguia Private Placement





TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aguia Resources Limited (ASX: AGR, TSXV:AGRL) ("Aguia" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement financing for gross proceeds of AUD$2,535,394.80. These funds were raised in connection with the issuance of 21,128,290 Ordinary Shares (the "Ordinary Shares") via a non-brokered private placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at a price of AUD$0.12 per Ordinary Share (the "Placement").



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement as follows:

Ongoing exploration of the Rio Grande Copper prospects;

Finalization of environmental permitting for the Três Estradas phosphate deposit;

Previously announced payments for acquisition of copper and phosphate properties;

Strengthening the balance sheet; and

Lease maintenance and general working capital purposes.

Each Ordinary Share issued will rank equally with existing Ordinary Shares. All Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placement are fully tradeable and listed on the ASX or TSX Venture Exchange. The Ordinary Shares issued in connection with the Placement that are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange will be subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of issue. The hold period does not apply to ASX Ordinary Shares. Closing of the Placement remains subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the final approval of securities regulatory authorities, the Australian Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The issue of the Ordinary Shares has been completed in accordance with the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to the ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects that the new shares to be issued will be allotted on or before July 8, 2019.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

AboutAguia:

Aguia Resources Limited, ("Aguia") is an ASX and TSX Venture listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia's key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia's experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

