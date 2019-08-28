AGTC to Present at Upcoming Conferences





GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following conferences:



14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference - Boston (September 4-5, 2019)

Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at 3:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference - New York (September 9-10, 2019)

Ms. Washer will deliver a company presentation at 2:10 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference 2019 - New York (September 9-10, 2019)

AGTC management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3) and X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and other ophthalmology and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

