    AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Announces Shareholder Support for Offer

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ("AgraFlora" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK:AGFAF), announces that further to its news release of August 9, 2019 announcing its intention to make an offer (the "Offer") directly to the shareholders of Eviana Health Corporation ("Eviana") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Eviana Shares"),  it has received confirmations of support from Eviana shareholders that exceeds the statutory minimum condition of 50% of the outstanding Eviana Shares.

    Full details of the Offer are expected to be set out in the formal Offer and take-over bid circular which is expected to be mailed to Eviana shareholders, a copy of which is expected to be available at www.sedar.com under Eviana's profile.  AgraFlora expects to formally commence the Offer and mail the Offer and take-over bid circular to Eviana shareholders over the coming weeks.

    About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

    AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    Brandon Boddy

    Chairman & CEO

    T: (604) 682-2928 

    For additional information:
       
    AgraFlora Organics International Inc. For French inquiries: 
    Tim McNulty Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.
    E: ir@agraflora.com  E: rs@maricom.ca 
    T: (800) 783-6056 T: (888) 585-MARI
       
    Shareholders may also contact AgraFlora's Information agent:  
    Laurel Hill Advisory Group  
    Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184  
    Email: assistance@laurelhill.com  

    The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

    Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

    Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for AgraFlora Organics described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. 

    Source: AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

