AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Announces Shareholder Support for Offer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ("AgraFlora" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK:AGFAF), announces that further to its news release of August 9, 2019 announcing its intention to make an offer (the "Offer") directly to the shareholders of Eviana Health Corporation ("Eviana") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Eviana Shares"), it has received confirmations of support from Eviana shareholders that exceeds the statutory minimum condition of 50% of the outstanding Eviana Shares.



Full details of the Offer are expected to be set out in the formal Offer and take-over bid circular which is expected to be mailed to Eviana shareholders, a copy of which is expected to be available at www.sedar.com under Eviana's profile. AgraFlora expects to formally commence the Offer and mail the Offer and take-over bid circular to Eviana shareholders over the coming weeks.

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com.

