Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2019 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 9319039. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

