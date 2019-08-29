Quantcast

Agios to Present at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com

Investor & Media Contact:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Holly.Manning@agios.com

 

