AgileLifeInsurance.Com, an HIIQ Company, Announces Results of First Life Insurance Consumer Survey





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- www.AgileLifeInsurance.com, a new online marketplace where consumers can easily compare and purchase an array of affordable life insurance products, today (during Life Insurance Awareness Month) released results of the marketplace's first survey. Accompanying survey result graphics are available at the following link. Survey data included:

Nearly two thirds of survey participants, 64.45% of 512 respondents, owned a life insurance policy.

The vast majority of survey participants, 77%, responded that they believed having life insurance is important.

A subgroup of 180 survey participants, when asked why they did not own a life insurance policy, responded that either they could not afford it (43%) or they had not thought about it (38%.)

365 survey participants are currently covered by life insurance policies. Coverage amount for individuals varied - 30.4% had less than $49,999 in total coverage, 35.9% had total life insurance coverage ranging between $50,000 to $149,999, and 18.9% had total life insurance coverage ranging between $150,000 to $349,999. On the high end, 5.2% of survey participants has total life insurance coverage that was greater than $1,000,000

Jan Dubauskas, Vice President and Senior Counsel of Health Insurance Innovations Inc., (AgileLifeInsurance.com is part of the Health Insurance Innovations family of companies) stated, "One of the most interesting findings of our survey was that on average participants would be willing to spend $56 monthly to ensure their family was well taken care of if they were to die."

The range suggested was $0-$100 monthly, and on average, respondents selected an amount which was just past the central point of suggested market limits. Generally, survey results that indicate a large grouping around the middle or central range often imply additional information is needed for a decision to be more impactful either to the left or right of the central point.

Ms. Dubauskas concluded, "Looking at the survey data, we came to the collective belief that consumers are ready for a marketplace like AgileLifeInsurance.com, where they can learn about life insurance products and have their questions answered. Purchasing life insurance is never an easy decision, but we believe consumers should have as much information as possible so they can acquire an appropriate and affordable life insurance plan." Ms. Dubauskas added, "Also telling was 38% of respondents who simply had not thought about life insurance products. Life insurance is a critical component of many people's overall portfolio, and we realize from our survey results, consumers need additional awareness and education not only for themselves but for their loved ones, dependents and descendants."

Agilelifeinsurance.com will offer term life insurance policies as well as accidental death and dismemberment policies with rates beginning as low as $29.00 per month. The guaranteed issue term life and accidental death & dismemberment benefits will be available in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, MS, NV, NH, NJ, NM, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, WV, WI, WY.

METHODOLOGY:

The results above were gathered through an online poll of 500 people who are the head of a household and between the ages of 18-64. The poll was conducted on August 22-23 and was weighted to get representative samples from each state based on population.

