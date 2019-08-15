Quantcast

AgEagle to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions for the sustainable agriculture, precision farming and urban green management markets, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

AgEagle management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle was created to pioneer, innovate and advance aerial imaging data collection and analytics technologies capable of addressing the impending food and environmental sustainability crises that threaten our planet.  The Company's daily efforts are focused on delivering the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement intelligent sustainability, precision farming and urban green monitoring and maintenance solutions that solve important problems.  More specifically, AgEagle designs, produces, distributes and supports advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) supported and enabled by leading-edge aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

Contacts:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Sean Mansouri

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

Source: AgEagle Aerial Systems

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: UAVS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7773.94
-242.42  ▼  3.02%
DJIA 25479.42
-800.49  ▼  3.05%
S&P 500 2840.60
-85.72  ▼  2.93%
Data as of Aug 14, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar