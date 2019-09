African Gold Group Engages Local Community

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V:AGG) ("AGG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced engagement with the local communities located around the Kobada gold project.



Following discussions between local leaders and representatives of the Company, several key objectives have been identified to both bolster the development of the surrounding communities' infrastructure and accelerate the development of the Kobada gold project.

As part of its community engagement, AGG has employed a full-time community relations manager to finalize a phased approach to improve the primary access road from Selefougou to Kobada, close to the Niger river. This will reduce commute time for the local population and improve access to the Kobada project site. Immediate actions include the repair of the existing bridge over the Fie River, which has already begun. Additional improvements include construction of a new bridge over the Fie River, which will allow for safer pedestrian crossings as well as improved access for light and heavy vehicles.

AGG is strongly committed to adhering to corporate social responsibility and is working with local communities and all stakeholders to nurture strong partnerships. A large part of AGG`s corporate social responsibility includes employing the majority of its workforce from the local communities, which will in turn improve employment, training and education opportunities in the region as well as sourcing from local contractors and procuring local goods and services.Ā

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Stan Bharti

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, management's, the Company's development and exploration plans for the Kobada project, the timeline for the completion of the definitive feasibility study and other statements with respect to the future plans or intentions of the Company. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "aims", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; regulatory risks; risks inherent in foreign operations; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source: African Gold Group, Inc.