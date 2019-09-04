African Gold Group Appoints SGS to Perform Analysis of Samples Provided From the Upcoming Drilling Campaign





TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V:AGG) ("AGG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that SGS SA ("SGS") has been awarded the contract to assay the samples provided from the next diamond drilling campaign.



As one of the world's leading testing, inspection, verification and certification companies, SGS provides a complete suite of analytical services for a wide range of industries, including mining and specifically in mineral exploration.

"We are very happy to have signed SGS as the analytical laboratory for the next drilling campaign," says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration of AGG. "SGS operates to world-class standards, and with facilities in Bamako, is ideally placed to give us the quick turn-around time that we desire for our flagship project."

"We are delighted to partner with AGG on this very exciting project at Kobada. Our analytical assay results and certification of samples from drilled core will enable AGG to deliver the definitive feasibility," says Russ Calow, Vice President Global Analytical Services, SGS. "We believe that our guaranteed turn-around times and the proximity of Kobada to our world class laboratory in Bamako will expedite the delivery of AGG's definitive feasibility study."

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

