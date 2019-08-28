Affimed to Participate in Investor Conferences in September





Heidelberg, Germany, August 28, 2019 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference. Affimed's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference.Affimed will host meetings with investors at the conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A live webcast of the presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference can be accessed in the "Webcasts" section on the "Investors" page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts/ and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq:AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com

Affimed Media Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR

E-Mail: media@affimed.com







Source: Affimed N.V.