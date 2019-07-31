Quantcast

Affimed Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on August 7, 2019

July 31, 2019




 

Heidelberg, Germany, July 31, 2019 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and recent corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1 917 7200 178 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 203 0095710 for international callers, and reference conference ID 9396039 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the "Webcasts" section on the "Investors" page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts/. A replay of the webcast will be available on Affimed's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq:AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

