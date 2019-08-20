Quantcast

Aeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 11:16:00 PM EDT


CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) today announced that Jonathan Pollack has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective immediately. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Carolyn Egbert, existing director and Chairperson, to replace Mr. Pollack on the audit committee.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, principally through out-licensing arrangements. Aeterna Zentaris is the licensor and party to a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to carry out development, manufacturing, registration, regulatory, and supply chain for the commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), which is to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. In addition, we are actively pursuing business development opportunities for macimorelin in the rest of the world and to monetize the value of our non-strategic assets.

Contact:

Leslie Auld

Chief Financial Officer

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

IR@aezsinc.com 

(843) 900-3211

Source: Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AEZS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7948.56
-54.25  ▼  0.68%
DJIA 25962.44
-173.35  ▼  0.66%
S&P 500 2900.51
-23.14  ▼  0.79%
Data as of Aug 20, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar