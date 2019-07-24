Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 7





EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference being held in New York City, New York, August 6-8, 2019.



Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paul Lundstrom is scheduled to present at 7:55 a.m. PDT / 10:55 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 7. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company's website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events.cfm during the presentation, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company's websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

