Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 25th Annual G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 5

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 08:21:00 PM EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference being held on September 5, 2019 in New York City.

Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen Drake is scheduled to present at 9 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 5. She will be joined at the conference by Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paul Lundstrom. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company's website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations during the presentation, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company's websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

Contact information:

Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155

Media: Steve Warren, chief communications officer 703-650-0278

Source: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

