Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Financial Overview

Second quarter of 2019 compared with second quarter of 2018

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $485.0 million compared with $467.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $44.1 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared with net income of $34.8 million, or $0.45 diluted EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP measure*) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $41.4 million, or $0.50 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP measure*), compared with Adjusted Net Income of $38.1 million, or $0.50 Adjusted EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAP (Non-GAAP measure*) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $78.4 million compared with $75.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment performance before environmental remediation provision adjustments, retirement benefits, net, and unusual items (Non-GAAP measure*) was $77.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $70.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $48.9 million compared with $119.9 million of cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure*) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $43.5 million compared with $111.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Total backlog as of June 30, 2019, was $4.6 billion compared with $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2018.

First half of 2019 compared with first half of 2018

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $976.7 million compared with $959.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $82.8 million, or $1.01 diluted EPS, compared with net income of $48.8 million, or $0.64 diluted EPS, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP measure*) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $77.7 million, or $0.95 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP measure*), compared with Adjusted Net Income of $55.2 million, or $0.72 Adjusted EPS, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAP (Non-GAAP measure*) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $149.4 million compared with $123.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment performance before environmental remediation provision adjustments, retirement benefits, net, and unusual items (Non-GAAP measure*) was $143.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $107.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $31.2 million compared with $24.5 million of cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure*) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $24.3 million compared with $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of the release.

"I'm proud to say Q2 was another strong quarter for our company," said Eileen Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne. "Sales were up 4% year over year, with solid profit margins." Adjusted EBITDAP margins were 16.2% in the quarter. "Our pipeline looks strong as well. Backlog grew $0.5 billion compared with the end of 2018, and was up $0.8 billion sequentially driven by the anticipated THAAD Lot 11/12 and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia awards. We also secured contracts for key defense programs like PAC-3 and GMLRS," added Drake. Expected sales in the next twelve months from backlog conversion grew to $2.0 billion in the quarter.

Operations Review

Aerospace and Defense Segment

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except percentage amounts) Net sales $ 483.1 $ 465.6 $ 973.1 $ 956.0 Segment performance 82.2 67.3 151.9 101.6 Segment margin 17.0 % 14.5 % 15.6 % 10.6 % Segment margin before environmental remediation

provision adjustments, retirement benefits, net, and

unusual items (Non-GAAP measure) 16.0 % 14.9 % 14.6 % 11.1 % Components of segment performance: Aerospace and Defense income $ 77.1 $ 69.5 $ 142.0 $ 106.1 Environmental remediation provision adjustments (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (2.3 ) GAAP/Cost Accounting Standards ("CAS") retirement

benefits expense difference 5.5 (1.2 ) 10.9 (2.2 ) Unusual items — — (0.3 ) — Aerospace and Defense total $ 82.2 $ 67.3 $ 151.9 $ 101.6

Second quarter of 2019 compared with second quarter of 2018

The increase in net sales was primarily due to an increase of $39.4 million in defense programs primarily driven by the Standard Missile program partially offset by a decrease of $21.9 million in space programs primarily driven by the RS-68 program and the winding down of the AJ-60 solid rocket motor.

The increase in segment margin before environmental remediation provision adjustments, retirement benefits, net and unusual items was primarily driven by increased volume and improved performance on the Standard Missile and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 ("PAC-3") programs partially offset by the RS-68 program.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had $25.6 million of favorable changes in contract estimates on operating results before income taxes compared with favorable changes of $22.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2018.

First half of 2019 compared with first half of 2018

The increase in net sales was primarily due to an increase of $48.0 million in defense programs primarily driven by the PAC-3 and Guidance Enhanced Missile ("GEM-T") programs partially offset by a decrease of $30.9 million in space programs primarily driven by the RS-68 program and the winding down of the AJ-60 solid rocket motor.

The increase in segment margin before environmental remediation provision adjustments, retirement benefits, net and unusual items was primarily driven by performance issues on the Commercial Crew Development program in 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had $39.0 million of favorable changes in contract estimates on operating results before income taxes compared with favorable changes of $14.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Real Estate Segment

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net sales $ 1.9 $ 1.6 $ 3.6 $ 3.2 Segment performance 0.6 0.6 1.1 1.2

Net sales and segment performance consist primarily of rental property operations.

Backlog

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company continued to expand its legacy defense propulsion franchises with large multi-year awards creating strong growth in backlog primarily on the THAAD, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System ("GMLRS"), and PAC-3 programs. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's total remaining performance obligations, also referred to as backlog, were $4.6 billion. The Company expects to recognize approximately 42%, or $2.0 billion, of the remaining performance obligations as sales over the next twelve months. A summary of the Company's backlog is as follows:

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In billions) Funded backlog $ 2.1 $ 1.9 Unfunded backlog 2.5 2.2 Total backlog $ 4.6 $ 4.1

Total backlog includes both funded backlog (unfilled orders for which funding is authorized, appropriated and contractually obligated by the customer) and unfunded backlog (firm orders for which funding has not been appropriated). Indefinite delivery and quantity contracts and unexercised options are not reported in total backlog. Backlog is subject to funding delays or program restructurings/cancellations which are beyond the Company's control.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 485.0 $ 467.2 $ 976.7 $ 959.2 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 379.6 369.5 777.2 796.3 Selling, general and administrative expense 16.9 11.1 29.1 17.8 Depreciation and amortization 17.5 17.7 35.0 35.4 Other (income) expense, net (0.1 ) 0.9 1.0 2.1 Total operating costs and expenses 413.9 399.2 842.3 851.6 Operating income 71.1 68.0 134.4 107.6 Non-operating (income) expense: Retirement benefits expense 6.5 14.4 13.0 28.8 Interest income (4.0 ) (2.0 ) (8.0 ) (3.6 ) Interest expense 9.2 8.3 18.2 16.4 Total non-operating expense, net 11.7 20.7 23.2 41.6 Income before income taxes 59.4 47.3 111.2 66.0 Income tax provision 15.3 12.5 28.4 17.2 Net income $ 44.1 $ 34.8 $ 82.8 $ 48.8 Earnings per share of common stock Basic Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 1.05 $ 0.65 Diluted Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.01 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 77.1 73.9 77.1 73.8 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 80.7 75.1 80.6 75.0





Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Operating Segment Information Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net Sales: Aerospace and Defense $ 483.1 $ 465.6 $ 973.1 $ 956.0 Real Estate 1.9 1.6 3.6 3.2 Total Net Sales $ 485.0 $ 467.2 $ 976.7 $ 959.2 Segment Performance: Aerospace and Defense $ 77.1 $ 69.5 $ 142.0 $ 106.1 Environmental remediation provision adjustments (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (2.3 ) GAAP/CAS retirement benefits expense difference 5.5 (1.2 ) 10.9 (2.2 ) Unusual items — — (0.3 ) — Aerospace and Defense Total 82.2 67.3 151.9 101.6 Real Estate 0.6 0.6 1.1 1.2 Total Segment Performance $ 82.8 $ 67.9 $ 153.0 $ 102.8 Reconciliation of segment performance to

income before income taxes: Segment performance $ 82.8 $ 67.9 $ 153.0 $ 102.8 Interest expense (9.2 ) (8.3 ) (18.2 ) (16.4 ) Interest income 4.0 2.0 8.0 3.6 Stock-based compensation (10.2 ) (5.2 ) (15.5 ) (6.7 ) Corporate retirement benefits (1.8 ) (3.3 ) (3.6 ) (6.6 ) Corporate and other (6.2 ) (5.8 ) (12.5 ) (10.7 ) Income before income taxes $ 59.4 $ 47.3 $ 111.2 $ 66.0

The Company evaluates its operating segments based on several factors, of which the primary financial measure is segment performance. Segment performance represents net sales less applicable costs, expenses and provisions for unusual items relating to the segment. Excluded from segment performance are: corporate income and expenses, interest expense, interest income, income taxes, legacy income or expenses, and unusual items not related to the segment. The Company believes that segment performance provides information useful to investors in understanding its underlying operational performance. In addition, the Company provides the Non-GAAP financial measure of its operational performance called segment performance before environmental remediation provision adjustments, retirement benefits, and segment unusual items. The Company believes the exclusion of the items listed above permits an evaluation and a comparison of results for ongoing business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses operational performance.





Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (In millions) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 744.3 $ 735.3 Restricted cash 5.0 5.0 Accounts receivable, net 127.5 141.2 Contract assets 246.4 235.1 Other current assets, net 118.0 117.7 Total Current Assets 1,241.2 1,234.3 Noncurrent Assets Right-of-use assets 51.9 — Property, plant and equipment, net 385.6 399.7 Recoverable environmental remediation costs 242.7 251.1 Deferred income taxes 131.6 116.9 Goodwill 161.4 161.3 Intangible assets 65.0 71.8 Other noncurrent assets, net 269.6 255.0 Total Noncurrent Assets 1,307.8 1,255.8 Total Assets $ 2,549.0 $ 2,490.1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 278.1 $ 273.1 Accounts payable 81.7 88.7 Reserves for environmental remediation costs 42.1 39.8 Contract liabilities 213.0 272.6 Other current liabilities 196.7 204.1 Total Current Liabilities 811.6 878.3 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 363.7 352.3 Reserves for environmental remediation costs 278.1 288.1 Pension benefits 370.3 376.7 Operating lease liabilities 44.1 — Other noncurrent liabilities 160.2 173.4 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 1,216.4 1,190.5 Total Liabilities 2,028.0 2,068.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock 7.7 7.7 Other capital 564.7 561.8 Treasury stock at cost (12.7 ) (12.7 ) Retained earnings 186.7 103.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (225.4 ) (239.4 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 521.0 421.3 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,549.0 $ 2,490.1







Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 (In millions) Operating Activities Net income $ 82.8 $ 48.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35.0 35.4 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 4.6 4.4 Stock-based compensation 15.5 6.7 Retirement benefits, net 10.8 6.7 Other, net 0.4 (2.0 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition in 2019: Accounts receivable, net 13.8 (40.7 ) Contract assets (11.3 ) (7.5 ) Other current assets, net (0.1 ) 16.3 Recoverable environmental remediation costs 8.4 5.3 Other noncurrent assets, net (15.6 ) (1.5 ) Accounts payable (10.8 ) (9.7 ) Contract liabilities (59.6 ) (58.1 ) Other current liabilities (27.6 ) 21.8 Deferred income taxes (19.3 ) 2.3 Reserves for environmental remediation costs (7.7 ) (7.7 ) Other noncurrent liabilities and other 11.9 4.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 31.2 24.5 Investing Activities Purchases of marketable securities — (44.7 ) Sales of marketable securities — 20.1 Insurance proceeds — 1.9 Capital expenditures (6.9 ) (12.2 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (6.9 ) (34.9 ) Financing Activities Debt repayments (10.8 ) (10.3 ) Repurchase of shares for withholding taxes and option costs under employee equity plans (6.7 ) (2.1 ) Proceeds from shares issued under equity plans 2.2 2.5 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (15.3 ) (9.9 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 9.0 (20.3 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 740.3 535.0 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Year $ 749.3 $ 514.7





Use of Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to segment performance (discussed above), the Company provides the Non-GAAP financial measures of its performance called Adjusted EBITDAP, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS. The Company uses these metrics to measure its operating and total Company performance. The Company believes that for management and investors to effectively compare core performance from period to period, the metrics should exclude items that are not indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from the ongoing business operations such as retirement benefits (pension and postretirement benefits), significant non-cash expenses, the impacts of financing decisions on earnings, and items incurred outside the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of business. Accordingly, the Company defines Adjusted EBITDAP as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, retirement benefits net of amounts that are recoverable under the Company's U.S. government contracts, and unusual items which the Company does not believe are reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary activities. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS exclude retirement benefits net of amounts that are recoverable under its U.S. government contracts and unusual items which the Company does not believe are reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary activities. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS do not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income or diluted EPS as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions, except per share and percentage amounts) Net income $ 44.1 $ 34.8 $ 82.8 $ 48.8 Interest expense 9.2 8.3 18.2 16.4 Interest income (4.0 ) (2.0 ) (8.0 ) (3.6 ) Income tax provision 15.3 12.5 28.4 17.2 Depreciation and amortization 17.5 17.7 35.0 35.4 GAAP retirement benefits expense 6.5 14.4 13.0 28.8 CAS recoverable retirement benefits expense (10.2 ) (9.9 ) (20.3 ) (20.0 ) Unusual items — — 0.3 — Adjusted EBITDAP $ 78.4 $ 75.8 $ 149.4 $ 123.0 Net income as a percentage of net sales 9.1 % 7.4 % 8.5 % 5.1 % Adjusted EBITDAP as a percentage of net sales 16.2 % 16.2 % 15.3 % 12.8 % Net income $ 44.1 $ 34.8 $ 82.8 $ 48.8 GAAP retirement benefits expense 6.5 14.4 13.0 28.8 CAS recoverable retirement benefits expense (10.2 ) (9.9 ) (20.3 ) (20.0 ) Unusual items — — 0.3 — Income tax impact of adjustments (1) 1.0 (1.2 ) 1.9 (2.4 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 41.4 $ 38.1 $ 77.7 $ 55.2 Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 1.01 $ 0.64 Adjustments (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.06 ) 0.08 Adjusted EPS $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.95 $ 0.72 Diluted weighted average shares, as reported and adjusted 80.7 75.1 80.6 75.0

(1) The income tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rates in the corresponding period.

The Company also provides the Non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Free Cash Flow, both in presenting its results to stakeholders and the investment community, and in the Company's internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful because it provides supplemental information to assist investors in viewing the business using the same tools that management uses to evaluate progress in achieving the Company's goals (including under the annual cash and long-term compensation incentive plans). The following table summarizes Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48.9 $ 119.9 $ 31.2 $ 24.5 Capital expenditures (5.4 ) (8.1 ) (6.9 ) (12.2 ) Free Cash Flow (1) $ 43.5 $ 111.8 $ 24.3 $ 12.3

(1) Free Cash Flow, a Non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Because the Company's method for calculating these Non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the Non-GAAP measures presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP, and the Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures.

