Aehr to Showcase FOX-NP™ Test and Reliability Qualification Solution at Semicon West 2019 in San Francisco





FREMONT, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it will be exhibiting in Booth 6274 at the SEMICON West 2019 taking place on July 9-11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.



Aehr will be showcasing its new FOX-NP low-cost solution for wafer level, and singulated die/module functional test and early failure rate (EFR) test of logic, memory and photonic devices. The FOX-NP shipments to multiple customers began in May 2019. This system is the newest member of the FOX-PTM family of wafer and die/module test systems joining the recently announced FOX-CPTM low-cost single-wafer compact test system and the FOX-XPTM system for high volume production. Aehr continues to innovate on the ABTSTM family for packaged part and FOX-P family for wafer level and singulated die/module burn-in and test systems delivering to customers a time-tested, versatile platform for quality, reliability and production.

SEMICON West is the largest, premier conference and exposition event in the semiconductor industry in North America. It is dedicated to showcase and advance today's manufacturing, testing, and applications technologies in the industry. Three days of presentations and hundreds of exhibitors provide insights, innovations, and intelligence to get ahead and embrace today's disruptive landscape. Additional information can be found on the SEMICON West website at www.semiconwest.org.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on information available to Aehr as of the date hereof and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Aehr's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding its products, including statements regarding future market opportunities and conditions, expected product shipment dates and customer orders or commitments. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, customer demand and acceptance of Aehr's products, the ability of new products to meet customer needs or perform as described, as well as general market conditions and Aehr's ability to execute on its business strategy. See Aehr's recent 10-K, 10-Q and other reports from time to time filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed description of the risks facing Aehr's business. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

