Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present at 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference



Live Webcast Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need, today announced it will present a corporate overview at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held September 8-10 in New York, NY.



Presentation Details

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Webcast: http://ir.aegleabio.com/events/event-details/hc-wainwright-co-21st-annual-global-investment-conference



To access the live and archived audio webcast, visit the Presentations & Events section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. Replays of the webcast will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engineers next-generation human enzymes with enhanced properties and novel activity to provide solutions for diseases with unmet medical need. Aeglea is developing pegzilarginase, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency which has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Aeglea has two programs in IND-enabling studies for Homocystinuria and Cystinuria and an active discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

