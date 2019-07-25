Quantcast

Aegion Corporation to Attend Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 01:30:00 PM EDT


ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles R. Gordon, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon's presentation will occur at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available through Aegion's website at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com . 

Aegion® and the associated logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates. 

(AEGN-GEN)

CONTACT:

Aegion Corporation

Katie Cason, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(636) 530-8000

Source: Aegion Corp

