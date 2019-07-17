Quantcast

Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion's performance and current outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824

Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830

Conference ID: 8585038

The conference call will be webcast live, available at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts. The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion's website.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-ER)

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Aegion Corporation

(636) 530-8000

Source: Aegion Corp

