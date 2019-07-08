Quantcast

Adverum Biotechnologies to Present Data at Upcoming Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 07:58:00 AM EDT


-- OPTIC Phase 1 Data for ADVM-022 in Wet AMD for First Cohort to be Presented at Retina Society Annual Meeting in September 2019 --

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced presentations at the following upcoming conferences:

Event: American Society of Virology (ASV) 2019 Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation: Analysis of the structural differences between AAV2.7m8 and its parental capsid AAV2 by Cryo-EM

Program Number: W5-2

Session Title: Oncolytic Viruses

Date: July 20, 2019

Time: 7:00 pm CT

Location: University of Minnesota, Moos 2-690

Event: OIS@ASRS 2019

Public Company Showcase Presentation: Corporate Overview

Date: July 25, 2019

Time: 11:36 - 11:44 am CT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

Event: 52nd Annual Retina Society Meeting

Podium Presentation: Interim 24-week data from the OPTIC Trial: Phase 1 Study of intravitreal gene therapy with ADVM-022 (AAV.7m8-aflibercept) for Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Date: September 12, 2019

Time: 7:41 - 7:47 am BST

Location:  The Landmark Hotel, London, UK

Speaker: Szilard Kiss, M.D., director of clinical research in the Department of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College

Adverum plans to issue a press release simultaneously with the presentation of the 24-week primary and secondary outcomes data from the first cohort of patients (n=6) in the OPTIC trial. A conference call and webcast to review the data presented is planned for September 12, 2019 at 1:30 pm BST (5:30 am PT). A link to the webcast will be available at this time and for approximately 30 days following at www.adverum.com.

"We have shared previously that we have seen a robust preliminary anatomical response, with no serious adverse events, from the first cohort of patients in the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial," said Leone Patterson, chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. "We are excited to share the 24-week data from the first cohort of patients with wet AMD treated with a single intravitreal injection of our novel gene therapy ADVM-022."

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine. Adverum's core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
Investor Relations Consultant
afigueroa@adverum.com
650-823-2704

Media:
Joshua Mansbach
Solebury Trout
1-646-378-2964
jmansbach@troutgroup.com

Source: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

