Advantest's 2019 VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records in Both Locations

Maximum Capacity Reached and All Sponsorships Sold Out in U.S. and Singapore

TOKYO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation's (TSE: 6857) VOICE 2019 Developer Conference reached maximum capacity at both of this year's first-time locations, in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 14-15 and Singapore on May 23. Altogether, 516 people attended the events, 60 percent of whom represented Advantest customers and partners. The U.S. event had 274 attendees and included 66 technical presentations while the Singapore conference featured 25 papers and had 242 attendees.

The 2019 conference received 164 abstract submissions from which 91 were accepted for presentations during the technical breakout sessions. Forty-four percent of all papers across both locations were either written or co-authored by customers from 23 companies. All papers were reviewed by a technical committee that included 25 Advantest customers from 11 companies.



In addition to the technical sessions, VOICE featured two Partners' Expos, three highly rated keynote speakers, a first-time Technology Panel Discussion and a record high of 32 technology kiosks. VOICE also included evening events in both locations and networking time where attendees were able to engage in in-depth conversations.



VOICE is made possible by the organizational work of a Steering Committee, made up of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, and the support of event sponsors, which included a record 32 companies this year, 12 of which were new sponsors. Industry organizations including the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), IC Insights, IHS, SEMI and VLSIresearch also returned to support VOICE.

Best Paper and Best Kiosk Awards

Through the VOICE mobile app, attendees voted to select the best technical presentations and the best technology kiosk. In Scottsdale, Roger McAleenan of Advantest won best presentation for his paper titled "Antennas Don't Amplify: What to Know for 5G Over the Air." For the second year in a row, Ira Leventhal and his team from Advantest won the best kiosk award. This year's kiosk was titled "The Path to AI Engineering Assistants for ATE."



In Singapore, Arun Siva Subramaniam of Qualcomm accepted best presentation for his paper on "Unconventional High-Speed Serdes IP ATE Test Challenges and Usage of SmarTest 8 Software Features for Extensive Characterization." Advantest's Aether Lee won best kiosk for a display on the "V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter Solution."

WOW Award

At the closing awards ceremony in Scottsdale, the VOICE Steering Committee presented its inaugural WOW Award to Oded Olansky of Intel, a pivotal Advantest customer who has provided ongoing, sustained support to the conference since he first attended in 2010.



In presenting the WOW Award to Olansky, Judy Davies, VOICE ambassador and vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest, said, "From the outset, this annual international event has been organized by and for members of the semiconductor test ecosystem. The program's success is directly linked to the dedicated test professionals who have shared their valuable time and - more importantly - their technical knowledge and foresight into industry trends. We want to publicly recognize a person who has truly brought the ‘wow factor' to the VOICE Developer Conference year after year."

To see all of this year's conference highlights, visit the VOICE 2019 infographic.

VOICE 2020

VOICE 2020 will return to the popular host cities of Scottsdale, Arizona and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit https://voice.advantest.com.

About VOICE

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's T2000 and V93000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as innovative, efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications as well as technology trends that are not related to specific equipment.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com



Source: Advantest America, Inc.