Advantest to Feature Latest End-to-End Test Solutions for 5G, Automotive and IoT at Flash Memory Summit on August 6-8





TOKYO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest storage and memory test solutions, including the debut of its new MPT3000ARC test system, at Flash Memory Summit 2019 on August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.



"At this year's Summit, we are excited to be introducing the MPT3000ARC, the industry's first test platform to combine thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs)," said Judy Davies, Advantest's vice president of global marketing communications. "By adding this new system to the MPT3000 product family, which is already in wide use by SSD manufacturers, Advantest is supporting SSD testing from design to manufacturing, providing the fastest, lowest risk path to market for next-generation devices, including PCIe Gen 4."

Product Displays

In booth #606, Advantest will showcase the MPT3000 series, including the new MPT3000ARC. In addition to meeting automotive thermal test standards, the new tester's automation-ready thermal chamber enables SSD manufacturers to quickly ramp temperatures, which optimizes Reliability Demonstration Test (RDT) and results in faster time to market. With the addition of the MPT3000ARC, the MPT3000 series enables rapid changeover to provide a single-system test solution for a wide variety of SSD products, from 40-mm M.2 memories to larger EDSFF devices.



Using digital graphics, Advantest also will showcase its T5800 series for DRAM and Flash memory testing. This platform covers all testing needs from wafer sort to final system test, spanning engineering to production environments.

Technical Participation

In addition to product exhibits, Justin Treon, an applications engineer at Advantest, will present a paper on "Challenges of Testing PCIe Gen4 SSDs (and Beyond)" during the testing track at 3:20 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

