Advantest Launches New Chamber-Based Solid-State Drive Validation Tester for Automotive Thermal Standards



New System Expands MPT3000 Platform with Extreme Thermal Testing at Full SSD Performance

TOKYO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has introduced the MPT3000ARC system, the newest member of its MPT3000 product family for testing and debugging solid-state drives (SSD). The fully integrated MPT3000ARC can operate over a broad temperature range to test all SSDs used in rapidly multiplying applications, including connected devices from smart cars to wearable electronics.



Increasing volumes of SSDs are being used in rugged thermal environments. These devices must be proven to withstand harsh conditions. The newest system in the MPT3000 series enables extended thermal testing by meeting automotive and industrial thermal test standards while applying the same proven architecture, software and performance - including PCIe Gen 4 support - already in wide use by SSD manufacturers.



The MPT3000ARC has the versatility to accommodate a wide range of SSD form factors, from 40-mm M.2 memories to larger EDSFF devices, through changeable and customizable interface boards. Changing interface boards is quick and easy, enabling rapid changeover to support a wide variety of SSD products on a single system.



The system features the same tester-per-DUT architecture and hardware acceleration as all MPT3000 products for enhanced efficiency and performance. Adding the extended range thermal chamber creates a solution that targets reliability demonstration test (RDT) and, with production-compatible ergonomics and automation-friendly chamber access, also addresses volume-production SSD testing.



Leveraging the same site modules and power supplies in each tester, the MPT3000 series now includes the new MPT3000ARC, the MPT3000ES2 engineering system, the MPT3000EV2 for RDT and the MPT3000HVM2 for high-volume production testing. These systems cover SSD testing from design to manufacturing, providing SSD suppliers with the fastest, lowest risk path to market for their next-generation storage devices, including PCIe Gen 4 devices.



The MPT3000ARC system is available to customers now.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

