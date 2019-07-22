Quantcast

Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 6th

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 05:30:00 PM EDT


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its second quarter 2019 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing: (833) 227-5845 (Domestic) or (647) 689-4072 (International) conference ID 2399184. A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.  

CarbPure Technologies LLC, ("CarbPure"), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.  

Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal ("RC") technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges

312-445-2870

ADES@alpha-ir.com

