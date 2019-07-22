Quantcast

Advance Notice of Second Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


Houston, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.'s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Friday, Aug 2nd at 9:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners' participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial Information, including the earnings release will be released after markets close on Thursday, August 1st. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the partnership's website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the "2019 Second Quarter Financial Results" link in the "Events & Conference" section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the partnership's website following the event.

###

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell plc to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. Shell Midstream Partner, L.P.'s assets include interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to (i) transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and (ii) deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Our assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.

Source: Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SHLX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8204.14
57.65  ▲  0.71%
DJIA 27171.90
17.70  ▲  0.07%
S&P 500 2985.03
8.42  ▲  0.28%
Data as of Jul 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar