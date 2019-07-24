ADT to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, August 6 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:
- By dialing 1-855-327-6838 (domestic) or 1-604-235-2082 (international) and requesting the ADT Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
- Live webcast accessed through ADT's website at investor.adt.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 pm ET on August 6, 2019 until 11:59 pm ET on August 20, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 10007385 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com
About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel safer and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 19,000 people throughout North America.
