ADT Strengthens Commercial Offering With the Purchase of Denver's Systems Group and Fusion Fire Protection in DC Metro

Additions enhance fire alarm, life safety and fire sprinkler systems capabilities in West and Mid-Atlantic regions to further support enterprise-level and National Accounts commercial customers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) - a leading provider of security and automation solutions across the United States and Canada - continues to broaden its commercial presence announcing today two asset purchase agreements with Systems Group and Fusion Fire Protection. These agreements will continue to enhance technical capabilities and expand the organization's geographic reach to commercial and enterprise-level customers across the United States.

Headquartered in Denver, Systems Group is one of the largest providers of commercial fire alarm detection, installation, inspection, and maintenance services in Colorado. Founded in 2004, Systems Group specializes in the professional installation and service of integrated fire alarm, fire sprinkler, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and mass notification systems for some of the most recognizable commercial and industrial clients in the Rocky Mountain region.

Fusion Fire Protection, based in Hanover, MD, serves the fire sprinkler systems needs of customers in Baltimore, Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. Established in 2015, Fusion Fire Protection has earned the respect and loyalty of commercial customers in some of the most challenging and high-profile environments.

"Systems Group in Denver and Fusion Fire Protection in Maryland represent the very best of the best in the fire alarm, fire sprinkler, and life safety arena, and illustrate our consistent dedication to best serve the needs of our mid-market, national and large-scale commercial customers," said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, ADT Commercial.

Both Systems Group and Fusion Fire Protection are staffed by NICET-Certified professionals to assist customers with design, project management, system installation, testing, service, and maintenance.

"The addition of these tenured, well-trained professional teams furthers our aim of offering an advanced suite of end-to-end solutions for security, life safety, and fire. Backed by the strength of a nationally recognized organization, these teams will be empowered by local leadership, and will continue to provide the level of service expected by their customers," said Michael McWilliams, Senior Vice President Field Operations, ADT Commercial.

"The team here at Systems Group has built a company admired and respected by the industry and customers alike. Becoming a part of the ADT Commercial organization takes us to a higher level, both in terms of delivering for clients, and further achieving professional status for our employees," said John Ballman, Systems Group President.

"Aligning with ADT Commercial reinforces our customer-centric commitment by strengthening and expanding our ability to deliver the most advanced technologies while still maintaining our agility and responsiveness," said Joe Roberts, Fusion Fire Partner and President.

Existing commercial customers can expect to work with the same people they know and trust to manage their accounts, now with the added resources and reach of ADT Commercial.

About Systems Group

Systems Group provides commercial fire alarm detection and suppression systems for new construction, retro-fits and end users in the Colorado region. They offer design assistance services, installation, inspection testing and maintenance of fire alarms, fire sprinklers, mass notification, access control & intrusion alarms, video systems and cellular and emergency forces radio enhancement systems. The Systems Group team consists of NICET IV Certification, licensed journeyman electricians and project managers along with in-house drafters, installations technicians and design assistance teams. www.systemsgroup.net.

About Fusion Fire Protection

Established in 2015, Fusion Fire Protection provides design assistance, installation, testing and service of all types of fire sprinkler and suppression systems for high profile government, higher education, hospitals and other commercial customers in the Baltimore, Washington, DC and Northern Virginia Metropolitan areas. Fusion Fire's NICET Certified technicians know local and national fire alarm codes and requirements to offer a diverse set of life safety solutions including pre-action, wet and dry fire sprinkler systems, fire pumps, fire alarms, and special hazards fire suppression systems. www.fusionfireprotection.com.

