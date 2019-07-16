Quantcast

Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


Frisco, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Monday, August 5, 2019, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Dirk Allison, President and CEO, and Brian Poff, CFO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 8286444. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on August 20, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406) and entering pass code 8286444.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus

Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 40,000 consumers through 162 locations across 24 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

Contacts:
Brian W. Poff
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Addus HomeCare Corporation
(469) 535-8200
investorrelations@addus.comDru AndersonCorporate Communications, Inc.
(615) 324-7346
dru.anderson@cci-ir.com

Source: Addus HomeCare Corporation

