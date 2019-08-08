Additional Assay Results From the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone on the Bateman Bay Property

Quantcast

    ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) wishes to report that two additional sets of assays have been received from drill hole BJ-19-22 which was reported upon yesterday.

    Four metres (4 m) above and adjoining the reported intersection of 3.01% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 20.20 g/t Ag and 0.025% Co over 45.40 m (true width 15.6 m) has assayed 1.44% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 5.55 g/t Ag and 0.078% Co over an additional true width of 1.34 m.

    Also, an additional copper/gold zone, 11.6 m below yesterday's reported intersection in hole BJ-19-22, returned 1.66% Cu, 2.01 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Ag and 0.02% Co over 11 m for a true width of 3.70 m.

    No additional assays are pending from the main zone of BJ-19-22. 

    Drilling of hole BJ-19-26 as indicated yesterday continues.

    Please refer to yesterday's press release for assay method information.

    This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. and Pierre Riopel, Geo., Project Manager, in their capacity as Qualified Persons (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

    We Seek Safe Harbour.  CUSIP Number 167101 203

    LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709
     

    For further information, contact:
    Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

    President & CEO

    Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

    86, 14th Street

    Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada  J9X 2J1    		 Tel.:  819.797.5242

    Fax:  819.797.1470

     info@chibougamaumines.com

    www.chibougamaumines.com

    Forward Looking Statements

    Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under "disclaimer" on the Company's website.

    46,695,042 shares issued and outstanding 

