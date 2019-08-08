Additional Assay Results From the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone on the Bateman Bay Property





ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) wishes to report that two additional sets of assays have been received from drill hole BJ-19-22 which was reported upon yesterday.

Four metres (4 m) above and adjoining the reported intersection of 3.01% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 20.20 g/t Ag and 0.025% Co over 45.40 m (true width 15.6 m) has assayed 1.44% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 5.55 g/t Ag and 0.078% Co over an additional true width of 1.34 m.

Also, an additional copper/gold zone, 11.6 m below yesterday's reported intersection in hole BJ-19-22, returned 1.66% Cu, 2.01 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Ag and 0.02% Co over 11 m for a true width of 3.70 m.

No additional assays are pending from the main zone of BJ-19-22.

Drilling of hole BJ-19-26 as indicated yesterday continues.

Please refer to yesterday's press release for assay method information.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. and Pierre Riopel, Geo., Project Manager, in their capacity as Qualified Persons (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

