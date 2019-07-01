

New campaign featuring Stand Up To Cancer Ambassador Tim McGraw encourages the public to rewrite the skies in honor of a loved one for a minimum donation of $25

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add a loved one's name to one of its planes in honor of those who are cancer survivors, current cancer fighters and those who lost their battle with cancer. Anyone who makes a donation of $25 or more to Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) during the month of July can add the name of a person they stand up for to an American Airlines Airbus A321. The plane, which will begin flying this fall, will be wrapped with a special SU2C design that includes names submitted.



Add a Name to a Plane: American Airlines Aims to Raise Valuable Funding for Stand Up To Cancer With Plane Naming Campaign









The campaign launches July 1 with a digital and television ad featuring Stand Up To Cancer Ambassador and superstar Tim McGraw alongside six American team members from across the U.S. Tim as well as each team member in this new campaign has been personally affected by cancer, either as a survivor or a co-survivor caring for a loved one fighting the disease.

"Every family in America has a cancer story, my own family included. Too many of us have lost our parents, children, spouses and friends to this terrible disease," McGraw said. "I've been so touched by the stories of the American Airlines team members I've met over the past month and I'm honored to lend my voice to this campaign to help create a world where all cancer patients can become long-term survivors and have more time with the people they love."

As part of the company's multi-year, multi-million dollar collaboration with SU2C, 100% of donations received will go to support Stand Up To Cancer's collaborative cancer research programs.

"Our national collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer was driven by their proven approach to cancer research and our corporate purpose to care for people on life's journeys. In a few short years, we've seen donations contribute to scientific breakthroughs and more access to meaningful clinical trials," said Elise Eberwein, Executive Vice President of People and Communications at American. "Today, we ask anyone who has been impacted by cancer join us in our shared goal to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."

American team members in Los Angeles and Nashville participated in the campaign, which includes pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, Customer Service agents and Fleet Service team members.

To honor its own team members, the first names added to the plane will be those of American team members who self-identified as cancer survivors or are currently battling cancer.

"We are so honored to team up with American Airlines in this empowering campaign, which offers anyone who's been affected by cancer the chance to join our mission, publicly honor a loved one and stand up to cancer," said Rusty Robertson, a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer. "American Airlines continues to be a tremendous supporter of SU2C, and the critical dollars raised by this incredible campaign expands our mission to accelerate the pace of cutting-edge research and innovative cancer treatments to save lives now."

To make a donation to SU2C and add a name to this special plane, visit aa.com/standup between July 1-31, 2019. Donors can visit aa.com/standup again in late September to see the location of their submitted names on the plane before it begins flying in September. Terms and conditions apply.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by film and media leaders who utilize the industry's resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, and to increase awareness about cancer prevention as well as progress being made in the fight against the disease. Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel Laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C operates rigorous, competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, Ellen Ziffren, and Kathleen Lobb. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, has served as SU2C's president and CEO since 2011.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, please visit StandUpToCancer.org.

About Tim McGraw

His unparalleled career includes 43 number one radio singles, 16 number one albums and countless industry awards and accolades. His unique chart achievements include having three singles in the Top 20 of the radio charts on multiple occasions, as well as having two singles spend over 10 weeks at number one. His last solo project spawned one of the biggest hit singles of all-time, "Humble and Kind," whose message continues to impact fans around the world including a Spanish version sung by McGraw. He has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, more in-flight entertainment and power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines

Source: American Airlines Group, Inc.