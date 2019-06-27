Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq:ADPT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell



ADVISORY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq:ADPT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company that reads and translates the genetic code of the adaptive immune system to develop personalized diagnostics and therapeutics to improve patient lives, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Chad Robins, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, and Harlan Robins, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder, will ring the Opening Bell

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Media Contact:

Beth Keshishian

917-912-7195

media@adaptivebiotech.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with unprecedented scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.