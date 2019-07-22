Adaptimmune Has Initiated a Radiation Sub-Study to Enhance Antitumor Activity Seen With ADP-A2M4 in Collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center





- Compelling responses previously reported with ADP-A2M4 in sarcoma -



- Use of low-dose radiation intended to enhance antitumor activity -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, has initiated a radiation sub-study of its ADP‑A2M4 trial in collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Published data indicate that low-dose radiation has the potential to enhance T-cell responses in the context of solid tumors.1

"We have seen compelling data in sarcoma with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells and will initiate our SPEARHEAD‑1 trial for sarcoma patients later this year. In addition, we are eager to increase the depth and durability of the antitumor activity that we have observed in other solid tumors with ADP-A2M4," said Rafael Amado, Adaptimmune's President of R&D. "There is emerging data showing that low-dose radiation could enhance T-cell tumor trafficking and responses. We are looking forward to the results of this radiation sub-study with ADP-A2M4."

The radiation sub-study is planned to enroll 10 patients across multiple solid tumor indications. Patients will receive low-dose radiation in up to 5 lesions prior to treatment with ADP-A2M4, at target doses of 1 to 10 billion SPEAR T-cells. The lymphodepletion regimen will be fludarabine (30 mg/m2/day) for 4 days and cyclophosphamide (600 mg/m2/day) for 3 days.

Adaptimmune and the MD Anderson Cancer Center have a multi-year strategic alliance designed to expedite the development of novel adoptive T-cell therapies for multiple types of cancer.

1 *Barsoumian, 2018; DeSelm, 2018

Source: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc