Quantcast

Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 05:07:00 PM EDT


EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company's board of directors granted three new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 5,000 shares of the company's common stock, at a per share exercise price of $6.01 the closing trading price on August 7, 2019, and restricted stock units to acquire 2,625 shares of the company's common stock. The stock options and restricted stock units vest over four years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Adamas' goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com

Contact:

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President, Communications & Engagement

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ADMS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7863.41
-95.73  ▼  1.20%
DJIA 25897.71
-389.73  ▼  1.48%
S&P 500 2883.09
-35.56  ▼  1.22%
Data as of Aug 12, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar