Adam Garrard appointed head of Willis Towers Watson’s Corporate Risk and Broking business

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 06:12:00 PM EDT

Todd Jones moves to become CEO North America for QBE

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson has appointed Adam Garrard as leader for the Corporate Risk & Broking [CRB] segment, effective immediately. Garrard replaces Todd Jones, who has accepted a position as CEO North America for QBE Insurance Group.

Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley said, "Adam Garrard is a proven leader at our company. I am confident he will lead profitable growth in this important business segment."  Garrard, current WTW Head of International and member of the company's Operating Committee, has also this year led the creation of the Global Lines of Business structure in CRB. Garrard will continue to serve as acting Head of International for now.

Haley noted, "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Todd Jones for his leadership. It has genuinely been a pleasure to work with Todd and we wish him all the best in his new position at QBE." 

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

