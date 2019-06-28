Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend





Atlanta, GA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, following the announcement of those results earlier that day. Vernon J. Nagel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call. A live Webcast of the discussion will be accessible at the Company's Web site: www.acuitybrands.com. A replay of the call will also be posted to that site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Company Contact:

Dan Smith

Acuity Brands, Inc.

dan.smith@acuitybrands.com

PH: (404) 853-1438

Source: Acuity Brands, Inc.