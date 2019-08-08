Quantcast


View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

Active Biotech AB: Interim report January – June 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 02:30:00 AM EDT

Active Biotech AB: Interim report January - June 2019


        

Significant events during the second quarter

  • In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2019, resolved to approve the sale of the company's property to Estea AB
  • Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounted to SEK 275 M, which corresponds to the property's book value. The transaction generated a liquidity injection of approximately SEK 70 M
  • The Phase II study LEGATO-HD of laquinimod in Huntington's disease was presented at the "American Academy of Neurology (AAN)" conference in Philadelphia on May 6, 2019
  • Michael Shalmi was elected as new Chairman of the Board and Uli Hacksell as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting on May 23



Financial summary

SEK M Q2 Q1-Q2 Full-year
  2019 2018 2019 2018 2018
           
Net sales 1.1 5.7 6.6 10.5 20.1
Operating loss -5.4 -7.3 -11.8 -15.9 -29.8
Loss after tax -5.5 -9.1 -13.6 -19.3 -36.9
Earnings per share (SEK) -0.04 -0.07 -0.09 -0.15 -0.27
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)     77.2 45.6 25.6

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO

  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56



 



  Hans Kolam, CFO

  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44		 Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

 

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.





 This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

Attachment

Source: Active Biotech

This article appears in: News Headlines




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar