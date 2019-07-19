Quantcast

Acme United Reports 10% Net Income Increase and 15% Diluted EPS Increase for Second Quarter of 2019

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American:ACU) today announced that net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $40.2 million, compared to $39.8 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of 1%, or 2% in constant currency. Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $71.6 million, compared to $71.5 million in the same period in 2018, a 1% increase in constant currency.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018, increases of 10% and 15%, respectively. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in last year's same period, increases of 9% and 15%, respectively. 

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO said, "We had excellent sales of first aid products, Camillus hunting and camping items, and Cuda fishing tools.  Sales of Westcott items related to back to school were softer than in last year's period. 

"Revenues for the next 6 months are forecast to have solid growth in first aid, Camillus and DMT products.  Sales of Westcott school and office products are expected to be consistent with last year. Accordingly, we are reiterating our financial guidance for 2019 of approximately $140 to $143 million in sales, net income of $5.0 to $5.3 million and $1.41 to $1.50 earnings per share."

Mr. Johnsen added, "We have reduced net debt by over $5.0 million during the past 12 months and continue to seek tuck-in acquisitions with particular interest in products we can bring in through multiple channels of distribution."

In the U.S. segment, net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 1% compared to the same period in 2018.  Sales of first aid and safety products were strong; however, there was softness in sales of certain school and office products.  Net sales for the first six months of 2019 in the U.S. segment were constant compared to the same period in 2018.

Net sales in Europe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased 22% in U.S. dollars and 28% in local currency compared to the same 2018 period.  The sales increase in the quarter was mainly due to a large back-to-school promotion to a major retailer.  Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 13% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency compared to the first half of 2018 mainly due to new customers in the office products channel and continued growth of DMT sharpening products.

Net sales in Canada for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased 10% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency compared to the same prior-year periods.

Gross margin was 36.7% in the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 37.0% in the same period in 2018.  Gross margin was 37.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 37.6% in the same period in 2018.

The Company's bank debt less cash on June 30, 2019 was $41.0 million compared to $46.3 million on June 30, 2018.  During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company distributed $1.5 million in dividends on its common stock, repurchased $0.4 million in treasury stock and generated $8.4 million in free cash flow, including a $2.9 million reduction in inventory.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATIONis a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following:  (i) changes in the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company's suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 55 Walls Drive Fairfield, CT  06824
    Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521  



ACME UNITED CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2019  
  (Unaudited)    
                       
            Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended    
Amounts in 000's except per share data   June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018    
                       
                       
Net sales       $ 40,220   $ 39,751    
Cost of goods sold       25,449     25,039    
Gross profit         14,771     14,712    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   11,003     11,087    
Operating Income       3,768     3,625    
Interest expense, net       491     445    
Other expense, net        14     74    
Total other expense, net        505     519    
Income before income tax expense     3,263     3,106    
Income tax expense       592     670    
Net income       $ 2,671   $ 2,436    
                       
  Shares outstanding - Basic     3,351     3,374    
  Shares outstanding - Diluted     3,485     3,624    
                       
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.80   $ 0.72    
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.77     0.67    
                       
ACME UNITED CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2019 (cont.)  
(Unaudited)  
                       
                       
            Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended    
Amounts in 000's except per share data   June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018    
                       
Net sales       $ 71,590   $ 71,460    
Cost of goods sold       45,016     44,624    
Gross profit         26,574     26,836    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   21,271     21,846    
Operating Income       5,303     4,990    
Interest expense, net       994     850    
Other expense, net        12     61    
Total other expense, net        1,006     911    
Income before income tax expense     4,297     4,079    
Income tax expense       819     879    
Net income       $ 3,478   $ 3,200    
                       
  Shares outstanding - Basic     3,351     3,374    
  Shares outstanding - Diluted     3,429     3,642    
                       
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 1.04   $ 0.95    
Earnings per share - Diluted     1.01     0.88    
                       
                       
ACME UNITED CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2019  
(Unaudited)  
                       
Amounts in 000's       June 30, 2019     June 30, 2018    
                       
Assets:                    
Current assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,924   $ 1,894    
  Accounts receivable, less allowance   35,462     34,511    
  Inventories, net       39,615     42,510    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,085     2,525    
Total current assets       79,086     81,440    
                       
  Property, Plant and equipment, net     14,200     14,576    
  Operating lease right of use asset     2,424        
  Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization   16,422     17,268    
  Goodwill         4,696     4,696    
  Other assets       202     598    
Total assets       $ 117,030   $ 118,578    
                       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                
Current liabilities:                  
  Accounts payable     $ 9,931   $ 12,972    
  Operating lease liability - short term   987        
  Mortgage payable        267     267    
  Other accrued liabilities     6,865     4,373    
Total current liabilities       18,050     17,612    
Long term debt       39,388     44,318    
Mortgage payable, net of current portion   3,311     3,578    
  Operating lease liability - long term   1,441        
Other non-current liabilities     38     846    
Total liabilities        62,228     66,354    
Total stockholders' equity       54,802     52,224    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 117,030   $ 118,578    
                       

Source: Acme United Corporation

