Quantcast

Acme United Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 12:57:00 PM EDT


FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American:ACU) will release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2019 on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-289-0558. International callers may dial 929-477-0275. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

Contact

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

 

Source: Acme United Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ACU




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8253.40
9.25  ▲  0.11%
DJIA 27319.30
-12.73  ▼  0.05%
S&P 500 3012.42
-1.35  ▼  0.04%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019 | 2:11PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar