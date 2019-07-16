ACM to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Quantcast

Conference Call on August 8, 2019

FREMONT, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:                         ACM Research Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2019)

                                   Earnings Call

When:                        8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Webcast:                   ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 8986804 to join the call.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601
Mainland China +86 8008190121

+86 4006208038		  
Other International +65 67135090  

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 16, 2019.  To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8986804.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206

+86 4006022065		  
Other International +61 281990299  

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ACM Research website at ir.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc.  The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:           The Blueshirt Group

                                            Ralph Fong

                                            +1 (415) 489-2195

                                            ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:                             The Blueshirt Group Asia

                                            Gary Dvorchak, CFA

                                            +86 (138) 1079-1480

                                            gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.

