ACM Research to Participate in the 20th Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today that it will participate in the 20thCredit Suisse Asian Technology Conference being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at the conference.  Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Credit Suisse.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

 

Source: ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.

