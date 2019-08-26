Achieve TMS, the second largest TMS group in the US, starts using Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS technology





Press release, Helsinki, 26 August 2019 at 9.30 am (EET)

Achieve TMS, the second largest TMS group in the US, starts using NexstimSmartFocus® TMS technology

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) - announces that it has placed an NBT® system with Achieve TMS in La Jolla, CA.

Achieve TMS is nationally recognized as one of the most experienced TMS therapy providers in the US and is focused on the successful treatment of several mental health disorders. It is the second largest TMS group in the US with 24 different clinics across the country. Achieve TMS will use Nexstim's SmartFocus® TMS for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Dr. Shashita Inamdar from Achieve TMS said: "We are pleased to start offering the Nexstim NBT® system with SmartFocus® technology to our patients in southern California, as it is the first fully integrated, FDA cleared TMS system with both MRI and EMG. At Achieve, we have always prided ourselves on providing our patients access to state-of-the-art technology that makes a difference in treating their mental health issues."

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, commented: "Placing our NBT® system with Achieve TMS, a renowned and large TMS group in the US, is an important step for Nexstim in the southern California market. We are looking forward to adding their contribution to our growing registry of patient data which represents a new, truly personalized TMS therapy for depression."





Attachment

Source: Nexstim Oyj