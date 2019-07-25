Achieve TMS East Celebrates the Opening of its Haverhill Location July 25, 2019





HAVERHILL, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve TMS East, Massachusetts' largest provider of deep TMS therapy for the treatment of Depression and OCD, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest center in Haverhill, MA. Achieve TMS East will be celebrating the opening of its Haverhill office with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House on Friday, August 9, from 12:00 - 1:30 pm at 145 South Main Street, Suite 1C, Haverhill, MA 01835. Among the distinguished guests will be, Achieve TMS East Psychiatrist, Dr. Renee Snow, Achieve TMS East's Director of Marketing, Anita Taylor and members of the Merrimack Chamber of Commerce.



The Ribbon Cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 12:00 pm and guests will then have the opportunity to tour the facility, participate in an informative presentation with a Q&A, and witness a hands-on demo with the TMS machine. Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be provided throughout the afternoon, and all providers and the general public are encouraged to attend. Following the Grand Opening, Achieve TMS East will be hosting public open houses once a month in their Haverhill office.

Marjorie Pierce, Director of Operations for Achieve TMS East, stated, "We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this life-changing treatment to the Haverhill area in order to provide hope for so many people who are suffering with depression."

Achieve TMS East, with 15 locations, is the largest provider of BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS) in Massachusetts. Deep TMS therapy is used for the treatment of Depression and OCD. Major Depression is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in the United States and affects over 15 million adults overall. OCD or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder affects over 2 million adults each year and approximately 50% of patients are resistant to first line treatments. Deep TMS therapy is launching a new era in the treatment of Depression and OCD and offers hope to those that are suffering from these diseases.

BrainsWay's Deep TMS, a safe, non-invasive treatment, is based on patents filed by the National Institute of Health and has been FDA (Federal Drug Administration) approved for the treatment of depression since 2013 and OCD since 2018. Deep TMS treatment affects the regions of the brain associated with depression and OCD, bringing significant improvement to patients. The brief outpatient treatments allow for little to no disruption in a patient's daily activity. Immediately after treatment, patients are able to drive home and return to their daily routine, including work commitments.

Please visit achievetmseast.com or call 413-320-5694 for additional information. Appointments are currently being accepted and patients may request a free informational session to determine if BrainsWay's Deep TMS is right for them.

Contact information:

Jacqueline Bien

jbien@achievetmseast.com

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

201-465-8008

Source: BrainsWay Ltd.