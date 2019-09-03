Acceleware Ltd. Announces Executive Appointment





CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware® Ltd. ("Acceleware" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AXE), an innovator and leading developer of clean-tech oil and gas technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Grierson as Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Grierson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) with over 20 years of experience across a wide variety of accounting and managerial arenas, including establishing and implementing automated finance processes and managing large-scale corporate reporting. Her professional track record includes leadership roles working with public, private and non-profit organizations across a breadth of industries that include oil and gas, environmental, mining, agriculture, healthcare, education and hospitality. As an established and versatile leader in finance with expertise across accounting, financial reporting and corporate finance disciplines, Tracy has combined her talents to lead several business transformations. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with majors in both accounting and human resources from the University of Manitoba.

"Acceleware is committed to providing game-changing, clean energy solutions through the commercialization of our transformational RF XL heating technology," said Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer. "With Tracy's focus on results-driven innovation, the board of directors and management of Acceleware are very confident that her vast expertise across all areas of finance will be an essential asset as we accelerate the commercialization of RF XL."

The board of directors of Acceleware would like to thank Mr. Brian LeBlanc for his assistance and support in the role of CFO as the Company prepares for commercialization. We wish Mr. LeBlanc continued success in his career.

ABOUT ACCELEWARE:

Acceleware (www.acceleware.com) is an innovator of clean-tech oil and gas technologies comprised of two business units: Radio Frequency (RF) Enhanced Oil Recovery and Seismic Imaging Software.

Acceleware is developing RF XL and Modular RF, its patented and patent-pending low-cost, low-carbon production technologies for heavy oil and oil sands that are materially different from any heavy oil recovery technique used today. They will use no water, require no solvent, have a small physical footprint, can be redeployed from site to site, and can be adapted to a multitude of reservoir types, while expected to greatly reduce and eventually eliminate production greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). In shallow oil sands implementations, no tailings ponds will be required.

Our seismic imaging software solutions are state of the art for high fidelity imaging, providing the most accurate and advanced imaging available for oil exploration in complex geologies. Acceleware is a public company on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "AXE".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Geoff Clark, CEO

Tel: +1 (403) 249-9099

geoff.clark@acceleware.com

Acceleware Ltd.

435 10th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB, T2G 0W3

Tel: +1 (403) 249-9099

www.acceleware.com

Source: Acceleware Limited