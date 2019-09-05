Accelerating Growth: MTrac Expands Las Vegas Office





SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink:GOHE) ("Global" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation ("MTrac") are pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its Las Vegas operations office by acquiring office space directly adjacent to the office MTrac has utilized as the hub for its operational team for more than a year.



The significant growth surge the Company has experienced this year onboarding and servicing some of the largest retail and delivery service companies in the cannabis industry has led the Company to strategically add talented new members to its operations support team at a steady, yet effective, rate over the last several months. As a result, the Company was thrilled to take advantage of an opportunity that became available to them to acquire additional office space in the adjoining unit to their current office.

"Growth is always an exciting thing to experience as a company," said Global Payout COO, David Flores. "The core of our team has been intact since we first began our mission of cornering the payment processing sector in the cannabis industry over a year ago, and they have done a phenomenal job managing and contributing to this impressive influx of business. However, as we continue to expand, and as the overall demand for our solution continues to push towards new heights, it is critical that our team is able to successfully meet the needs and demands of a growing client base to ensure that our pledge for exceptional service is never compromised. This expansion provides us with much-needed flexibility to sensibly and efficiently add key members to our operational support staff who are vital in managing the day-to-day responsibilities involved with running our business effectively."

The location of the MTrac office is strategic for our headquarters, only a few miles from the airport, adjacent to the Las Vegas strip and in a prime real estate location near the new stadium. Recent renovations were done to the building and MTrac will have a live demo area where clients can come experience the ease of the system in the coming months.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global's current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on "high risk" and "high cost" industries. The Company's flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac's creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the "Key to Cashless®."

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

