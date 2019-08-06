Quantcast

Acacia Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Acacia Communications will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 or provide forward guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, due to the previously announced proposed acquisition of Acacia Communications by Cisco Systems, Inc.

Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

  • Revenue of $111.2 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 45.9%; non-GAAP gross margin* of 46.2%
  • GAAP loss from operations of $7.8 million; non-GAAP income from operations* of $15.8 million
  • GAAP net loss of $2.0 million; non-GAAP net income* of $17.6 million
  • EBITDA* of $(4.8) million; adjusted EBITDA* of $18.8 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.05; non-GAAP diluted EPS* of $0.42

*Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, (loss) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Please refer below to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information for descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures and to the Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures, attached as Schedule D, for reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to these non-GAAP financial measures.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with, nor an alternative to, GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Schedule D of this press release provides reconciliations of Acacia Communications' most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share.

Acacia Communications believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, in addition to providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures, provides investors the benefit of viewing the Company's performance using the same financial metrics that its management team uses in making many key decisions and evaluating how its results of operations may look in the future. Acacia Communications' management does not believe that items not involving cash expenditures, such as non-cash compensation related to equity awards, are part of its critical decision making process. Also, Acacia Communications' management does not believe that items such as warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue or certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves outside the normal course of the Company's business, acquisition related costs or certain adjustments to its valuation allowance against deferred tax assets are reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance. Further, in connection with the seven-year denial of export privileges imposed on April 15, 2018 by the U.S. Department of Commerce against ZTE, which was subsequently lifted on July 13, 2018, the Company recorded inventory write-offs. Acacia Communications' management does not believe these write-offs, and any subsequent adjustments as a result of management's ongoing evaluation of the ZTE inventory, are reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance. Therefore, Acacia Communications excludes those items, as applicable, from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Acacia Communications' non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the metrics described below, as well as the related income tax effects. The income tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments is determined by recalculating income tax expense excluding these adjustments.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit as reported on its consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue and ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments. Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP gross margin as the non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue as reported on its consolidated statements of operations. Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin because the Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue and ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP research and development expenses as research and development expenses as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation. Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP research and development expenses because the Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry.

Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses as sales, general and administrative expenses as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs. Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses because the Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry.

Non-GAAP operating expenses.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs. Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP operating expenses because the Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as (loss) income from operations as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs. Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP income (loss) from operations because the Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share.    Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net (loss) income as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation which is a non-cash charge, as well as warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves, acquisition related costs, the tax effects of those excluded items and certain valuation allowance adjustments against deferred tax assets.

Acacia Communications defines non-GAAP effective tax rate as the non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by non-GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes. Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is defined as the (benefit) provision for income taxes as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, as adjusted for the tax effects of excluding stock-based compensation expense, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves, acquisition related costs, as well as the impact of certain valuation allowance adjustments against deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes is defined as GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs.

In order to calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, Acacia Communications uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count which will include the impact of dilutive stock-based awards for periods in which there was a GAAP net loss resulting in GAAP diluted net loss per share, but a non-GAAP net income.

Acacia Communications has presented non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share because the Company believes that the exclusion of the items discussed above facilitates comparisons of its results of operations to other companies in its industry and more accurately reflects the underlying performance of our continuing business operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.    Acacia Communications defines EBITDA as net (loss) income as reported on the Company's consolidated statements of operations before depreciation, interest income, net, and its (benefit) provision for income taxes. Acacia Communications defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue, ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves and acquisition related costs. Acacia Communications has presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by its management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company's operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing its business. In particular, Acacia Communications believes that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of its core operating performance.

Acacia Communications uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and trends, and make planning decisions. Acacia Communications believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes. Accordingly, Acacia Communications believes that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Acacia Communications' non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, (loss) income from operations, net (loss) income, effective tax rate or diluted (loss) earnings per share, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations are:

  • Acacia Communications excludes stock-based compensation expense from each of its non-GAAP financial measures, although it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for its business and an important part of the Company's compensation strategy;



  • Acacia Communications excludes the tax benefits generated from the exercise of non-qualified stock options, the disqualifying disposition of incentive stock options and ESPP shares, and the vesting of restricted stock units, including any excess tax benefits and shortfalls recognized by the Company in the year of the taxable transaction, in calculating its non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. The Company believes that excluding these tax benefits enables investors to see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on the operating results. These benefits are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying employee equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which factors may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of the Company's business. Similar to stock-based compensation expense, the Company believes that excluding these tax benefits provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of its business operations and facilitates comparison with other periods as well as the results of other companies in its industry;



  • Acacia Communications excludes warranty and other charges arising from a manufacturing process quality issue from its non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA measures, as management does not believe the charges are reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance;



  • Acacia Communications excludes certain adjustments to its valuation allowance against deferred tax assets from its non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share measures, as management does not believe the charges are reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance;



  • Acacia Communications excludes ZTE-related inventory write-offs and subsequent adjustments from its non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA measures, as management believes the activity is not related to the Company's normal course of business and is not reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance;



  • Acacia Communications excludes certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves from its non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA measures, if management believes the activity is not related to the Company's normal course of business and is not reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance. These expenses may continue in the future;



  • Acacia Communications excludes acquisition related costs from its non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA measures, as management believes the activity is not related to the Company's normal course of business and is not reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance;



  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude depreciation expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future;



  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest income, which increases cash available to the Company, as this income is not generated by the Company's core operations;



  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the (benefit) provision for income tax which may impact cash available to the Company; and



  • the expenses and other items that the Company excludes in its calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

Because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Acacia Communications' use of non-GAAP financial measures, and the underlying methodology when excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that Acacia Communications will not, in fact, record such items in future periods.

Investors should consider Acacia Communications' non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. www.acacia-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "will" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to help you identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.  Acacia Communications has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger the Company has entered into with Cisco Systems, Inc. and Amarone Acquisition Corp. and any inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to obtain stockholder approval for the proposed merger or the failure to satisfy other conditions to the completion of the proposed merger, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the proposed merger, the Company's ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers, generate revenues from new customers, or offset the discontinuation of concentrated purchases by its larger customers with purchases by new or existing customers, the Company's ability to anticipate the timing and scale of demand for its products, including from its largest customers, the Company's expectations regarding expenses and revenue, its ability to maintain and expand gross profit, the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources and needs for additional financing, the Company's ability to produce products free of problems, defects, errors and vulnerabilities, the Company's anticipated growth strategies, its expectations regarding competition, the anticipated trends and challenges in the Company's business and the markets in which it operates, the Company's expectations regarding, and the capacity and stability of, its supply chain and manufacturing, the size and growth of the potential markets for the Company's products and the ability to serve those markets, the scope, progress, expansion and costs of developing and commercializing its products, the timing, rate and degree of introducing any of its products into the market and the market acceptance of any of its products, the Company's ability to establish and maintain development partnerships, its ability to attract or retain key personnel, the Company's expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, including export controls, tax law changes and interpretations, economic sanctions and anti-corruption regulations, regulatory or legislative developments in the United States and foreign countries, including trade policy and tariffs and export control laws or regulations that could impede its ability to sell its products to its customer ZTE Kangxun Telecom Co. Ltd. or any of its affiliates or that could impede its ability to sell its products to other customers in certain foreign jurisdictions, particularly in China, or that could impede sales by such customers in the United States, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its products, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 to be filed with the SEC and in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as indicative of future events. Acacia Communications assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SCHEDULE A

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
  June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,175     $ 60,444    
Marketable securities - short-term 271,962     264,660    
Accounts receivable 89,496     90,831    
Inventory 38,551     25,511    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,030     12,598    
Total current assets 453,214     454,044    
Marketable securities - long-term 116,390     74,764    
Property and equipment, net 27,559     26,643    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,345        
Deferred tax asset 43,223     38,717    
Other assets 1,049     7,691    
Total assets $ 668,780     $ 601,859    
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 47,682     $ 46,650    
Accrued liabilities 55,888     31,848    
Deferred revenue 4,977     5,101    
Total current liabilities 108,547     83,599    
Income taxes payable 7,117     8,791    
Non-current operating lease liabilities 17,455        
Other long-term liabilities 6,111     6,742    
Total liabilities 139,230     99,132    
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock 4     4    
Treasury stock (39,712 )   (39,712 )  
Additional paid-in capital 381,105     360,267    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 661     (372 )  
Retained earnings 187,492     182,540    
Total stockholders' equity 529,550     502,727    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 668,780     $ 601,859    



SCHEDULE B

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue $ 111,183     $ 65,003     $ 216,399     $ 137,944  
Cost of revenue 60,096     39,798     115,470     88,668  
Gross profit 51,087     25,205     100,929     49,276  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development 28,976     24,340     59,929     48,785  
Sales, general and administrative 29,899     12,984     45,686     27,272  
Total operating expenses 58,875     37,324     105,615     76,057  
Loss from operations (7,788 )   (12,119 )   (4,686 )   (26,781 )
Other income, net:              
Interest income, net 2,902     1,491     5,348     2,845  
Other expense, net (55 )   (191 )   (107 )   (262 )
Total other income, net 2,847     1,300     5,241     2,583  
(Loss) income before benefit for income taxes (4,941 )   (10,819 )   555     (24,198 )
Benefit for income taxes (2,916 )   (7,574 )   (4,397 )   (11,875 )
Net (loss) income $ (2,025 )   $ (3,245 )   $ 4,952     $ (12,323 )
(Loss) earnings per share:              
Basic $ (0.05 )   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.12     $ (0.31 )
Diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.08 )   $ 0.12     $ (0.31 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute (loss) earnings per share:              
Basic 40,777     40,307     40,532     40,074  
Diluted 40,777     40,307     42,154     40,074  



SCHEDULE C

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (in thousands)

(unaudited)
  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2019   2018  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income (loss) $ 4,952     $ (12,323 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation 6,330     6,634    
Stock-based compensation 17,007     14,126    
Deferred income taxes (4,506 )   (9,823 )  
Non-cash lease expense 2,406        
Other non-cash benefits (1,439 )   (47 )  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable 1,335     30,203    
Inventory (13,040 )   11,582    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,568     (2,236 )  
Other assets (247 )   613    
Accounts payable (390 )   (17,439 )  
Accrued liabilities 20,216     (4,053 )  
Deferred revenue (920 )   2,826    
Income taxes payable (1,674 )   (1,829 )  
Lease liabilities (1,697 )      
Other long-term liabilities 165     (420 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities 34,066     17,814    
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property and equipment (6,072 )   (9,683 )  
Purchases of marketable securities (229,695 )   (142,614 )  
Sales and maturities of marketable securities 183,488     165,508    
Deposits     20    
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (52,279 )   13,231    
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Treasury stock acquired     (771 )  
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation plans 3,944     2,887    
Net cash provided by financing activities 3,944     2,116    
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,269 )   33,161    
Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 60,444     67,495    
Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 46,175     $ 100,656    
         
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:        
(Refunds received) cash paid for income taxes, net $ (996 )   $ 659    
Non-cash transactions:        
Right of use assets acquired under operating leases $ 7,084     $    



SCHEDULE D

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

 (in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited) 
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin            
GAAP gross profit   $ 51,087     $ 49,842     $ 25,205  
Stock-based compensation - cost of revenue   571     520     572  
Warranty and other charges due to manufacturing process quality issue   (146 )   (79 )   405  
Inventory write-offs   (120 )   (392 )   (1,259 )
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 51,392     $ 49,891     $ 24,923  
GAAP gross margin   45.9 %   47.4 %   38.8 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   46.2 %   47.4 %   38.3 %
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP R&D Expenses            
GAAP research and development expenses   $ 28,976     $ 30,953     $ 24,340  
Stock-based compensation   5,325     4,746     4,467  
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 23,651     $ 26,207     $ 19,873  
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses            
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 29,899     $ 15,787     $ 12,984  
Stock-based compensation   3,103     2,742     2,549  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   14,251     3,253     772  
Acquisition related costs   585          
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 11,960     $ 9,792     $ 9,663  
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses            
GAAP operating expenses   $ 58,875     $ 46,740     $ 37,324  
Stock-based compensation   8,428     7,488     7,016  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   14,251     3,253     772  
Acquisition related costs   585          
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 35,611     $ 35,999     $ 29,536  
             



SCHEDULE D (Cont.)

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

 (in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited) 
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations            
GAAP (loss) income from operations   $ (7,788 )   $ 3,102     $ (12,119 )
Stock-based compensation   8,999     8,008     7,588  
Warranty and other charges due to manufacturing process quality issue   (146 )   (79 )   405  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   14,251     3,253     772  
Inventory write-offs   (120 )   (392 )   (1,259 )
Acquisition related costs   585          
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ 15,781     $ 13,892     $ (4,613 )
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)            
GAAP net (loss) income   $ (2,025 )   $ 6,977     $ (3,245 )
Stock-based compensation   8,999     8,008     7,588  
Warranty and other charges due to manufacturing process quality issue   (146 )   (79 )   405  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   14,251     3,253     772  
Inventory write-offs   (120 )   (392 )   (1,259 )
Acquisition related costs   585          
Tax effect of excluded items   (3,941 )   (2,415 )   (7,447 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 17,603     $ 15,352     $ (3,186 )
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate            
GAAP effective tax rate   59.0 %   (26.9 )%   70.0 %
Tax effect of excluded items   (53.5 )%   32.6 %   (66.2 )%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate   5.5 %   5.7 %   3.8 %



SCHEDULE D (Cont.)

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

 (in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
(Loss) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA            
GAAP net (loss) income   $ (2,025 )   $ 6,977     $ (3,245 )
Depreciation   3,087     3,243     3,368  
Interest income, net   (2,902 )   (2,446 )   (1,491 )
Benefit for income taxes   (2,916 )   (1,481 )   (7,574 )
EBITDA   (4,756 )   6,293     (8,942 )
Stock-based compensation   8,999     8,008     7,588  
Warranty and other charges due to manufacturing process quality issue   (146 )   (79 )   405  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   14,251     3,253     772  
Inventory write-offs   (120 )   (392 )   (1,259 )
Acquisition related costs   585          
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 18,813     $ 17,083     $ (1,436 )
             
    Three Months Ended
    Q2 2019   Q1 2019   Q2 2018
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share            
GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.17     $ (0.08 )
Stock-based compensation   0.22     0.19     0.19  
Warranty and other charges due to manufacturing process quality issue           0.01  
Litigation related costs and settlement reserves   0.35     0.08     0.02  
Inventory write-offs       (0.01 )   (0.03 )
Acquisition related costs   0.01          
Tax effect of excluded items   (0.10 )   (0.06 )   (0.19 )
Dilutive stock-based awards   (0.01 )        
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per Share   $ 0.42     $ 0.37     $ (0.08 )
             
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share   40,777     41,962     40,307  
Dilutive stock-based awards   1,470          
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share   42,247     41,962     40,307  

SOURCE Acacia Communications, Inc.

For further information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese

Office: (212) 331-8417

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Public Relations Contact:

Kelly Karr

Office: (408) 718-9350

Email: PR@acacia-inc.com

Source: Acacia Communications, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ACIA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar