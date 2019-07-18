ABM's Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Saint Joseph County, Michigan, More Than $2.6 Million

Energy and Operations Savings Allow the County to Renovate Its Facilities and Upgrade Infrastructure

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE:ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated an Energy Performance Contracting program for Saint Joseph County, Michigan. ABM's customized solution is projected to save Saint Joseph County more than $2.6 million in energy and operating costs over a 15-year period. Revenue from savings will address aging infrastructure needs, without having to raise taxes.



Energy and operations savings will be achieved by implementing lighting, HVAC and control upgrades, and resealing buildings to control air and humidity infiltration throughout seven of the county's facilities. The upgrades are projected to save Saint Joseph County more than $139,000 in energy and operating costs in the first year alone. Savings are then projected to climb during the life of the 15-year program, resulting in an estimated total savings of $2.6 million over the lifetime of the program.

"Saint Joseph County had several crucial infrastructure needs, but did not have the funding, until ABM was able to help it develop a plan to capture energy savings," said Mark Newsome, President of ABM Technical Solutions. "By implementing ABM's Energy Performance Contracting Program, Saint Joseph County will be able to continue operating out of its historic courthouse and replace aging equipment that exceeded its lifespan."

ABM's solution includes energy-efficient LED lighting at the Saint Joseph County Courthouse as well as six other county facilities. It also includes replacing or rejuvenating HVAC systems, installing building automation controls and improving ventilation by sealing building envelopes to control airflow and humidity levels at the courthouse and four other county facilities.

The three-story Saint Joseph County Courthouse was built in 1899. The building housed all of the county's courts through the 1970s, until a two-story building was built nearby. The historic courthouse was added to the National Record of Historic Places in 1993.

County officials contacted City Plumbing and Heating Company, which is part of ABM Franchising Group'sLinc Service franchise network, as they had provided preventive maintenance programs for several of Saint Joseph County's mechanical systems. City Plumbing and Heating Company approached ABM after county officials expressed interest in an energy performance contracting program.

City Plumbing and Heating Company is working with ABM to install and upgrade HVAC systems, and provide ongoing preventive maintenance.

ABM's Energy Performance Contracting Program will enable the county to make these upgrades with little impact to its capital budget. The program is designed as a financial solution to meet clients' technical facility needs and sustainability goals. The goal is to drive costs out of a client's operating budget, allowing savings to be reallocated to fund mission critical facility needs. Click here for a video on how ABM is providing facility and financial solutions to local governments without upfront costs or tax increases.

"The customized program that is being provided by ABM will have a tremendous impact on the county's facilities and will allow us to continue operating the historic Saint Joseph County Courthouse in a fiscally responsible manner for years to come," said County Administrator Teresa Doehring. "This solution delivers essential infrastructure updates for our facilities and ensures the county we will be able to continue to provide services to our residents in a safe and comfortable environment."

Highlights of the project estimated to conclude in 2020 include:

Retrofitting lighting systems to energy-efficient LED lighting, and replacing or retrofitting HVAC units, which will be controlled by state-of-the-art HVAC control systems to maximize energy and operational efficiency

Replacing an old boiler and chiller system at the Saint Joseph County Courthouse

Installing building automation controls, providing officials with the ability to remotely monitor and quickly address maintenance needs

Improving ventilation and outside air intake systems at several facilities by sealing building envelopes to increase occupant comfort, control humidity and drive energy savings

