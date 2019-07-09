Quantcast

See headlines for ABCE
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    ABCO Energy Announces Another Commercial Solar Project for $543,000

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 12:23:00 PM EDT


    TUCSON, Ariz., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- ABCO Energy, Inc, (OTCQB, "ABCE") announced on July 9, 2019, that the company has completed the sale and financing of a $543,000 solar project on a medical facility building in Southern Arizona.  This sale has increased ABCO's backlog of work to be completed in 2019 to $1,650,000. This backlog represents $1,600,000 of incomplete commercial projects and $50,000 of residential work, which will reflect well in our third and fourth quarter results.

    Since ABCO completed nearly $3 million in projects during the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018, our current backlog indicates a larger sales volume in 2019.

    "We have doubled our annual sales volume over each of the last two years," said Charles O'Dowd, president of ABCO Energy, "and it appears there could be a very good chance for a solid increase over 2018 in fiscal 2019."

    "Sales gains and more profitable operations have always been our goal, and our emphasis on commercial sales efforts has been very successful," O'Dowd added. "We have a large backlog of unfinished work for projects to be completed in the 2019 year, and this will reflect well throughout the entire year."

    This new healthcare facility project will be built entirely with solar parking structures and will contain 167 KWH of installed DC solar power and will save the nonprofit organization over $1,624,600 over a 25-year period.  ABCO arranged for a tax incentive investment financing for this project.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

    CONTACT INFORMATION: Charles O'Dowd Email:  info@abcoenergy.com

    Source: ABCO Energy Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ABCE




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8125.16
    26.78  ▲  0.33%
    DJIA 26728.73
    -77.41  ▼  0.29%
    S&P 500 2974.44
    -1.51  ▼  0.05%
    Data as of Jul 9, 2019 | 1:23PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar