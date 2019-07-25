Quantcast

AAON, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes.

The call will cover:

  • Second Quarter Performance for the period ended 6/30/2019
  • Recent Events
  • Future Outlook

Date of Call: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time:4:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participant Call in:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551

Pass Code: 3096466

Rebroadcast (available through August 8, 2019):

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056

Rebroadcast Pass Code: 3096466



AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information

Jerry R. Levine

Phone: (561) 482-4046 or (914) 244-0292

Fax: (914) 244-0295

Email: jrladvisor@yahoo.com

Source: AAON, Inc.

